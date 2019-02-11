Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Penguins-Flyers Sums

February 11, 2019 10:15 pm
 
Pittsburgh 1 1 2—4
Philadelphia 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 24 (Rust), 8:19. Penalties_Bjugstad, PIT, (delay of game), 1:17; Giroux, PHI, (tripping), 9:12.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 6 (Kessel, Malkin), 7:04. Penalties_Hornqvist, PIT, (delay of game), 4:38; Guentzel, PIT, (tripping), 10:55.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 27 (Crosby, Letang), 14:46. 4, Philadelphia, Voracek 14 (Gostisbehere, Giroux), 15:26 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Letang 13 (Crosby), 19:47 (sh). Penalties_Malkin, PIT, served by Simon, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:06; Guentzel, PIT, (roughing), 18:46; Giroux, PHI, (slashing), 18:46.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-8-12_28. Philadelphia 9-28-14_51.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Philadelphia 1 of 5.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 16-9-1 (51 shots-50 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 11-6-1 (27-24).

A_19,103 (19,543). T_2:32.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Jonny Murray.

