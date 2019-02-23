Listen Live Sports

Penguins-Flyers Sums

February 23, 2019 11:12 pm
 
Pittsburgh 1 1 1 0—3
Philadelphia 1 0 2 1—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 26 (Letang), 7:59. 2, Philadelphia, Couturier 25 (Lindblom, Voracek), 12:06. Penalties_Hagg, PHI, (roughing), 5:47; Wilson, PIT, (roughing), 5:47; Simmonds, PHI, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:23; Letang, PIT, served by Hornqvist, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:23.

Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Schultz 1 (Hornqvist, Crosby), 10:01. Penalties_Johnson, PIT, (tripping), 1:03.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 19 (Kessel, Aston-Reese), 6:29. 5, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 16 (Voracek, Giroux), 16:56 (pp). 6, Philadelphia, Voracek 16 (Couturier), 19:40. Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (cross checking), 14:51; Hagg, PHI, (cross checking), 14:51; Cullen, PIT, (slashing), 15:40.

Overtime_7, Philadelphia, Giroux 18 (Sanheim, Patrick), 1:59. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 18-12-10-3_43. Philadelphia 8-9-18-2_37.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 0; Philadelphia 1 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 18-10-2 (37 shots-33 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 7-7-0 (43-40).

A_69,620 (69,176). T_2:54.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Mark Shewchyk.

