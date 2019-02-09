Penguins-Lightning Sums

Pittsburgh 1 2 1—4 Tampa Bay 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Wilson 1 (Blueger, Cullen), 13:36. 2, Tampa Bay, Gourde 14 (Point, Hedman), 15:02. 3, Tampa Bay, Cernak 2 (Paquette, Coburn), 15:59. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 10 (Killorn, McDonagh), 7:42 (sh). 5, Pittsburgh, McCann 10 (Rust), 8:31. 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 15 (Guentzel), 15:04. Penalties_Palat, TB, (tripping), 7:19; Bjugstad, PIT, (high sticking), 7:45; Blueger, PIT, Major (fighting), 11:16; Erne, TB, Major (fighting), 11:16; Crosby, PIT, (roughing), 13:14; T.Johnson, TB, (roughing), 13:14; J.Johnson, PIT, Major (fighting), 17:41; Killorn, TB, Major (fighting), 17:41.

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, T.Johnson 19 (Stamkos, Palat), 4:54. 8, Tampa Bay, Miller 9 (Cirelli, Killorn), 14:03. 9, Pittsburgh, Pearson 9 (Crosby), 15:22. Penalties_Hornqvist, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:39; Erne, TB, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:39.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 13-14-5_32. Tampa Bay 19-8-7_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Tampa Bay 0 of 1.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 13-10-5 (34 shots-29 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 22-7-4 (32-28).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:52.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.