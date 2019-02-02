Penguins-Maple Leafs Sum

Listen Live Sports

February 2, 2019 9:58 pm
 
Pittsburgh 2 0 0—2
Toronto 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 23 (Letang), 10:01 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Blueger 2 (Wilson, Maatta), 13:20. 3, Toronto, Matthews 23 (Dermott, Gardiner), 17:25.

Second Period_4, Toronto, Dermott 4 (Marleau, Gardiner), 9:36. 5, Toronto, Hyman 9 (Rielly, Marner), 16:06.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 13-8-9_30. Toronto 13-11-9_33.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 1; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 15-8-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Toronto, Sparks 7-3-1 (30-28).

A_19,477 (18,819). T_2:31.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Mark Shewchyk.

