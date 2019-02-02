Penguins-Maple Leafs Sums

|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0—2
|Toronto
|1
|2
|0—3
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 23 (Letang), 10:01 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Blueger 2 (Wilson, Maatta), 13:20. 3, Toronto, Matthews 23 (Dermott, Gardiner), 17:25. Penalties_Brown, TOR, (high sticking), 9:11; Pettersson, PIT, (high sticking), 18:47.
Second Period_4, Toronto, Dermott 4 (Marleau, Gardiner), 9:36. 5, Toronto, Hyman 9 (Rielly, Marner), 16:06. Penalties_Pettersson, PIT, (hooking), 18:23.
Third Period_None. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 13-8-9_30. Toronto 13-11-9_33.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 1; Toronto 0 of 2.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 15-8-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Toronto, Sparks 7-3-1 (30-28).
A_19,477 (18,819). T_2:31.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Mark Shewchyk.
