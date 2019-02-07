Penguins-Panthers Sum

Pittsburgh 0 1 1 0—2 Florida 1 1 0 1—3

First Period_1, Florida, Dadonov 19 (Brassard, Matheson), 5:22 (pp).

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, McCann 9 (Letang, Dumoulin), 13:51 (sh). 3, Florida, Sceviour 4 (Barkov, Sheahan), 17:32.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Pettersson 1 (Guentzel, Letang), 8:17.

Overtime_5, Florida, Matheson 5 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 4:14.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-13-11-1_31. Florida 11-16-11-4_42.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 13-9-5 (42 shots-39 saves). Florida, Luongo 11-12-1 (31-29).

A_14,712 (19,250). T_2:36.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Derek Nansen.

