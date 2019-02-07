Penguins-Panthers Sum

|Pittsburgh
First Period_1, Florida, Dadonov 19 (Brassard, Matheson), 5:22 (pp).
Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, McCann 9 (Letang, Dumoulin), 13:51 (sh). 3, Florida, Sceviour 4 (Barkov, Sheahan), 17:32.
Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Pettersson 1 (Guentzel, Letang), 8:17.
Overtime_5, Florida, Matheson 5 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 4:14.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-13-11-1_31. Florida 11-16-11-4_42.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 13-9-5 (42 shots-39 saves). Florida, Luongo 11-12-1 (31-29).
A_14,712 (19,250). T_2:36.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Derek Nansen.
