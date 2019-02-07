Penguins-Panthers Sums

Pittsburgh 0 1 1 0—2 Florida 1 1 0 1—3

First Period_1, Florida, Dadonov 19 (Matheson, Brassard), 5:22 (pp). Penalties_Pettersson, PIT, (interference), 3:27; Trocheck, FLA, (high sticking), 7:25; Matheson, FLA, (interference), 19:14.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, McCann 9 (Dumoulin, Letang), 13:51 (sh). 3, Florida, Sceviour 4 (Barkov, Sheahan), 17:32. Penalties_Ekblad, FLA, (delay of game), 0:17; Cullen, PIT, (tripping), 12:08; Rust, PIT, (slashing), 15:23.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Pettersson 1 (Letang, Guentzel), 8:17. Penalties_None.

Overtime_5, Florida, Matheson 5 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 4:14. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-13-11-1_31. Florida 11-16-11-4_42.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 13-9-5 (42 shots-39 saves). Florida, Luongo 11-12-1 (31-29).

A_14,712 (19,250). T_2:36.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Derek Nansen.

