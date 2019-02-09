Listen Live Sports

Pepper scores 27 to carry Lipscomb over Jacksonville 86-77

February 9, 2019
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eli Pepper had a career-high 27 points plus 14 rebounds as Lipscomb stretched its winning streak to 11 games, topping Jacksonville 86-77 on Saturday.

Pepper made 12 of 14 from the free throw line. He added six assists.

Kenny Cooper had 17 points for Lipscomb (20-4, 11-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Garrison Mathews added 16 points. Ahsan Asadullah had 12 points for the hosts.

JD Notae had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Dolphins (11-15, 4-7). DeAnthony McCallum added 18 points. Tyreese Davis had 17 points.

The Bisons improved to 2-0 against the Dolphins this season. Lipscomb defeated Jacksonville 77-74 on Jan. 5.

Lipscomb takes on Liberty at home on Wednesday. Jacksonville matches up against Stetson on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

