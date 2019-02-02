Listen Live Sports

Pepperdine women hand No. 25 BYU second straight loss

February 2, 2019 8:14 pm
 
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Yasmine Robinson-Bacote had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Barbara Sitanggan added 16 points with six rebounds and five assists and Pepperdine handed No. 25 BYU its second-straight loss, 79-65 on Saturday.

The game started 45 minutes late because of a flash flood warning and mudslide in Malibu Canyon.

The Waves (13-8, 7-4 West Coast Conference) closed the first half with a 15-2 run to lead 39-29 the half. Robinson-Bacote had four free throws and Rose Pflug made a pair of 3-pointers.

The Cougars (17-5, 9-2), who had their 11-game winning streak end with a 61-58 loss at Loyola Marymount on Thursday, got no closer than seven in the third quarter. After a Brenna Chase 3-pointer cut the deficit to 48-41, the Waves had an 8-3 run to end the quarter with a 56-44 lead.

Deezha Battle scored 14 points and Pflug 13 for Pepperdine.

Shalae Salmon paced the Cougars with 13 points. The Waves held freshman Shaylee Gonzales, who scored in double figures every game this season until getting five at LMU, to six, 11 below her average.

