Persons scores 15 to lead Ball State past Akron 57-56

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tayler Persons registered 15 points and nine rebounds and Trey Moses’ tip-in basket with 7 seconds remaining carried Ball State to a 57-56 victory over Akron on Saturday.

K.J. Walton had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (14-11, 5-7 Mid-American Conference). Tahjai Teague added nine rebounds and Moses grabbed nine rebounds to go with six points.

Daniel Utomi scored 21 for the Zips (14-11, 6-6). Loren Cristian Jackson added 11 points and his two free throws with 26 seconds left put Akron on top 56-55. Tyler Cheese had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ball State faces Miami (Ohio) on the road on Tuesday. Akron takes on Bowling Green on the road on Tuesday.

