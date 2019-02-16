Listen Live Sports

Persons scores 15 to lead Ball State past Akron 57-56

February 16, 2019 4:39 pm
 
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tayler Persons registered 15 points and nine rebounds and Trey Moses’ tip-in basket with 7 seconds remaining carried Ball State to a 57-56 victory over Akron on Saturday.

K.J. Walton had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (14-11, 5-7 Mid-American Conference). Tahjai Teague added nine rebounds and Moses grabbed nine rebounds to go with six points.

Daniel Utomi scored 21 for the Zips (14-11, 6-6). Loren Cristian Jackson added 11 points and his two free throws with 26 seconds left put Akron on top 56-55. Tyler Cheese had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ball State faces Miami (Ohio) on the road on Tuesday. Akron takes on Bowling Green on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

