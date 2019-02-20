Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Petrie scores last 7 points; Lafayette beats American 70-68

February 20, 2019 9:48 pm
 
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Alex Petrie scored the last seven points of the game that included a layup with 3.3 seconds left to lift Lafayette to a 70-68 victory over American on Wednesday night.

Sa’eed Nelson’s half-court shot for American hit the back of the rim at the buzzer.

Paulius Zalys scored 19 points to lead the Leopards (10-16, 7-8 Patriot League), who have won five straight for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Petrie finished with 14 points. Justin Jaworski added 13 points and Lukas Jarrett had 11 points.

Nelson had 22 to points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (13-13, 7-8). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds. Sam Iorio had 12 points.

The Leopards improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Lafayette defeated American 84-79 on Jan. 19. Lafayette takes on Bucknell on the road on Sunday. American plays Army on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

