Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Champions Schedule

February 18, 2019 11:39 am
 
1 min read
      

Jan. 17-19 — Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Tom Lehman)

Feb. 8-10 — Oasis Championship (Bernhard Langer)

Feb. 15-17 — Chubb Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

March 1-3 — Cologuard Classic, Omni Tucson National, Tucson, Ariz.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

March 8-10 — Hoag Classic, Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, Calif.

March 29-31 — Rapiscan Systems Classic, Fallen Oak, Biloxi, Miss.

April 19-21 — Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

April 26-28 — Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, Top of the Rock, Ridgedale, Mo.

May 3-5 — Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands CC, The Woodlands, Texas

May 9-12 — Regions Tradition, Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Ala.

May 23-26 — KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

May 31-June 2 — Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

June 7-9 — Mastercard Japan Championship, Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf, Narita-shi, Japan

June 21-23 — American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge GC, Madison, Wis.

June 27-30 — U.S. Senior Open Championship, Warren Golf Course Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind.

July 11-14 — Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio

July 25-28 — The Senior Open Championship, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, Lytham St. Annes, England

Aug. 16-18 — DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie GC, Endicott, N.Y.

Aug. 23-25 — Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Aug. 30-Sept. 1 — Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Alberta

Sept. 13-15 — The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Sept. 20-22 — Sanford International, Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 27-29 — PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 11-13 — SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 18-20 — Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.

Nov. 1-3 — Invesco QQQ Championship, Sherwood CC, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Nov. 7-10 — Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC

Dec. 5-8 — PNC Father Son Challenge, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps recruits complete obstacles at Parris Island depot

Today in History

1919: Grand Canyon National Park established

Get our daily newsletter.