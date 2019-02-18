PGA Tour Champions Stax

Through Feb. 17 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Bernhard Langer, (3), $503,000. 2, Tom Lehman, (3), $378,022. 3, David Toms, (3), $295,351. 4, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (3), $279,682. 5, Marco Dawson, (3), $207,951. 6, Kevin Sutherland, (3), $200,300. 7, Woody Austin, (3), $171,000. 8, Olin Browne, (3), $162,496. 9, Bob Estes, (2), $155,360. 10, Colin Montgomerie, (3), $150,740.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Bernhard Langer, 66.56. 2, Bob Estes, 67.67. 3 (tie), Tom Lehman and David Toms, 67.78. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 68.11. 6 (tie), Fred Couples, Marco Dawson and Colin Montgomerie, 68.33. 9, Darren Clarke, 68.50. 10, 3 tied with 68.67.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 298.7. 2, Brandt Jobe, 296.4. 3, Darren Clarke, 292.8. 4, Scott Parel, 291.1. 5, Stephen Ames, 289.9. 6, Fred Couples, 289.3. 7, Scott McCarron, 289.1. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 286.1. 9, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 285.8. 10, Wes Short, Jr., 282.9.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 79.37%. 2 (tie), Ken Duke and David McKenzie, 78.57%. 4, Olin Browne, 77.78%. 5 (tie), Jeff Maggert, Corey Pavin and Joe Durant, 76.98%. 8, 5 tied with 76.19%.

Advertisement

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Fred Couples, 82.41%. 2, Bob Estes, 76.85%. 3, Tom Lehman, 76.54%. 4, Lee Janzen, 75.93%. 5, David Toms, 74.69%. 6 (tie), Olin Browne and Ken Tanigawa, 74.07%. 8 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron, 73.46%. 10, Kevin Sutherland, 72.84%.

Total Driving

1, Steve Stricker, 21. 2 (tie), Stephen Ames and Retief Goosen, 25. 4, Joe Durant, 30. 5 (tie), Fred Couples and Jeff Maggert, 34. 7, David Toms, 37. 8, Billy Mayfair, 39. 9 (tie), Mark O’Meara and Brandt Jobe, 41.

Putting Average

1, Joey Sindelar, 1.646. 2, Kent Jones, 1.649. 3, Jose Maria Olazábal, 1.652. 4, Bernhard Langer, 1.655. 5 (tie), Esteban Toledo and Chris DiMarco, 1.657. 7, Bob Estes, 1.663. 8, Tom Lehman, 1.669. 9, Tim Petrovic, 1.671. 10, Kirk Triplett, 1.673.

Birdie Average

1, Fred Couples, 5.50. 2 (tie), Bernhard Langer and David Toms, 5.22. 4 (tie), Kent Jones and Retief Goosen, 5.17. 6 (tie), Kirk Triplett and Brandt Jobe, 5.11. 8 (tie), Bob Estes and Darren Clarke, 5.00. 10, 3 tied with 4.89.

Eagles (Holes per)

1 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Kevin Sutherland, 40.5. 3 (tie), John Daly, Tom Lehman, Rocco Mediate, Jeff Sluman, Esteban Toledo, Chris DiMarco, Jose Maria Olazabal and Woody Austin, 54.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Joey Sindelar and Darren Clarke, 100.00%. 3, Billy Mayfair, 87.50%. 4, David Frost, 85.71%. 5, Rocco Mediate, 83.33%. 6, Tom Lehman, 80.00%. 7, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 77.78%. 8 (tie), Tom Pernice Jr. and Esteban Toledo, 71.43%. 10, Greg Kraft, 70.00%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Bernhard Langer, 78. 2, Tom Lehman, 81. 3, David Toms, 100. 4, Brandt Jobe, 126. 5, Darren Clarke, 128. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 131. 7, Bob Estes, 138. 8, Retief Goosen, 145. 9, Stephen Ames, 166. 10, Colin Montgomerie, 168.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.