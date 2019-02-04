Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

February 4, 2019
 
Through Feb. 3
Points Money
1. Xander Schauffele 1,193 $3,302,073
2. Matt Kuchar 1,165 $2,849,060
3. Gary Woodland 930 $2,625,903
4. Marc Leishman 804 $2,015,291
5. Charles Howell III 796 $1,840,949
6. Justin Rose 720 $1,894,795
7. Rickie Fowler 668 $1,689,888
8. Bryson DeChambeau 660 $1,638,000
9. Kevin Tway 651 $1,468,218
10. Cameron Champ 595 $1,468,731
11. Brooks Koepka 593 $1,904,000
12. Justin Thomas 541 $1,336,765
13. Andrew Putnam 536 $1,318,184
14. Patrick Cantlay 505 $1,206,823
15. Adam Long 504 $1,075,568
16. Chez Reavie 447 $1,114,985
17. Tony Finau 435 $1,334,684
18. Adam Hadwin 422 $1,022,846
19. Adam Scott 420 $1,098,300
20. Danny Lee 413 $1,023,293
21. Emiliano Grillo 405 $935,802
22. Scott Piercy 399 $1,018,431
23. Brandt Snedeker 395 $905,987
24. Jon Rahm 387 $912,350
25. Sungjae Im 378 $849,306
26. Patrick Rodgers 372 $835,452
27. Webb Simpson 358 $804,792
28. Sam Ryder 337 $810,301
29. Chesson Hadley 336 $833,710
30. Jason Day 334 $919,483
31. Branden Grace 333 $869,395
32. Corey Conners 331 $833,813
33. Harold Varner III 330 $729,411
34. Talor Gooch 328 $769,800
35. Ryan Palmer 326 $941,520
36. J.J. Spaun 323 $840,338
37. Abraham Ancer 317 $724,756
38. Hideki Matsuyama 294 $736,561
39. Cameron Smith 289 $773,407
40. Phil Mickelson 289 $600,160
41. Lucas Glover 279 $626,827
42. Richy Werenski 273 $630,144
43. Ryan Moore 271 $626,960
44. Billy Horschel 267 $602,827
45. Luke List 242 $551,990
46. Patrick Reed 231 $530,010
47. Rafa Cabrera Bello 231 $695,365
48. Keegan Bradley 230 $538,759
49. Patton Kizzire 230 $550,360
50. J.T. Poston 228 $451,734
51. Si Woo Kim 223 $476,817
52. Rory McIlroy 221 $614,796
53. Brice Garnett 216 $496,303
54. Bronson Burgoon 214 $537,277
55. Dominic Bozzelli 211 $448,588
56. Paul Casey 207 $473,240
57. J.B. Holmes 207 $456,641
58. Joel Dahmen 207 $436,060
59. Troy Merritt 199 $435,233
60. Pat Perez 198 $610,343
61. Robert Streb 192 $420,309
62. Hudson Swafford 192 $435,097
63. Ian Poulter 184 $454,540
64. Bud Cauley 181 $393,120
65. Ryan Blaum 180 $415,975
66. Michael Thompson 175 $374,838
67. Ryan Armour 172 $327,602
68. Kiradech Aphibarnrat 169 $465,815
69. C.T. Pan 166 $361,991
70. Sam Burns 163 $375,273
71. Sung Kang 162 $350,516
72. Anders Albertson 161 $350,808
73. Chase Wright 159 $375,888
74. Ted Potter, Jr. 156 $387,857
75. Adam Schenk 152 $347,940
76. Keith Mitchell 150 $363,942
77. Aaron Baddeley 149 $319,891
78. Tyrrell Hatton 146 $364,830
79. Vaughn Taylor 144 $302,439
80. Aaron Wise 144 $335,525
81. Dustin Johnson 143 $379,833
82. Bubba Watson 142 $358,467
83. Jason Kokrak 139 $273,124
84. Nick Watney 137 $264,242
85. Kyle Stanley 135 $284,311
86. Carlos Ortiz 134 $340,037
87. Denny McCarthy 132 $300,365
88. Nate Lashley 131 $256,404
89. Russell Knox 130 $314,919
90. Austin Cook 129 $294,410
91. Brian Stuard 128 $290,392
92. Beau Hossler 127 $272,592
93. Peter Uihlein 127 $286,585
94. Scott Langley 126 $235,121
95. Zach Johnson 125 $261,145
96. Byeong Hun An 123 $295,527
97. Kevin Kisner 120 $268,995
98. Peter Malnati 119 $213,198
99. Louis Oosthuizen 118 $294,124
100. Jhonattan Vegas 117 $266,810
101. Martin Laird 117 $252,379
102. Scott Brown 117 $266,408
103. Hunter Mahan 116 $220,980
104. Trey Mullinax 112 $227,282
105. Cameron Davis 111 $198,634
106. Stewart Cink 109 $236,554
107. Brandon Harkins 108 $253,735
108. Bill Haas 108 $259,858
109. Alex Noren 107 $246,566
110. Kevin Chappell 107 $257,024
111. Whee Kim 104 $250,712
112. Davis Love III 103 $256,564
113. Brian Gay 101 $197,699
114. Jim Knous 100 $213,805
115. Chris Stroud 97 $253,871
116. Joaquin Niemann 96 $257,056
117. Stephan Jaeger 93 $216,843
118. Sebastian Munoz 93 $222,333
119. Roberto Castro 92 $232,056
120. Adam Svensson 92 $160,494
121. Wyndham Clark 91 $170,514
122. Jim Furyk 89 $233,100
123. Sean O’Hair 88 $201,352
124. Matt Jones 88 $193,790
125. Julian Etulain 87 $175,509
126. Graeme McDowell 86 $194,422
127. Tommy Fleetwood 86 $210,563
128. Harris English 85 $166,738
129. Roger Sloan 83 $169,892
130. Anirban Lahiri 80 $198,248
131. Andrew Landry 80 $164,143
132. Russell Henley 79 $169,792
133. Seth Reeves 74 $200,854
134. Tom Hoge 74 $141,826
135. Matt Every 74 $142,416
136. Kramer Hickok 71 $124,843
137. Brendan Steele 71 $206,541
138. James Hahn 70 $159,343
139. David Hearn 70 $141,224
140. Satoshi Kodaira 69 $188,370
141. Danny Willett 68 $136,518
142. Dylan Frittelli 68 $111,040
143. Jamie Lovemark 66 $145,999
144. Kevin Streelman 65 $110,579
145. Nick Taylor 63 $118,346
146. Kevin Na 63 $175,109
147. Charley Hoffman 62 $161,647
148. Jonas Blixt 62 $115,405
149. Sepp Straka 62 $138,830
150. Brian Harman 62 $167,593

