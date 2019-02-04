PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Feb. 3 Points Money 1. Xander Schauffele 1,193 $3,302,073 2. Matt Kuchar 1,165 $2,849,060 3. Gary Woodland 930 $2,625,903 4. Marc Leishman 804 $2,015,291 5. Charles Howell III 796 $1,840,949 6. Justin Rose 720 $1,894,795 7. Rickie Fowler 668 $1,689,888 8. Bryson DeChambeau 660 $1,638,000 9. Kevin Tway 651 $1,468,218 10. Cameron Champ 595 $1,468,731 11. Brooks Koepka 593 $1,904,000 12. Justin Thomas 541 $1,336,765 13. Andrew Putnam 536 $1,318,184 14. Patrick Cantlay 505 $1,206,823 15. Adam Long 504 $1,075,568 16. Chez Reavie 447 $1,114,985 17. Tony Finau 435 $1,334,684 18. Adam Hadwin 422 $1,022,846 19. Adam Scott 420 $1,098,300 20. Danny Lee 413 $1,023,293 21. Emiliano Grillo 405 $935,802 22. Scott Piercy 399 $1,018,431 23. Brandt Snedeker 395 $905,987 24. Jon Rahm 387 $912,350 25. Sungjae Im 378 $849,306 26. Patrick Rodgers 372 $835,452 27. Webb Simpson 358 $804,792 28. Sam Ryder 337 $810,301 29. Chesson Hadley 336 $833,710 30. Jason Day 334 $919,483 31. Branden Grace 333 $869,395 32. Corey Conners 331 $833,813 33. Harold Varner III 330 $729,411 34. Talor Gooch 328 $769,800 35. Ryan Palmer 326 $941,520 36. J.J. Spaun 323 $840,338 37. Abraham Ancer 317 $724,756 38. Hideki Matsuyama 294 $736,561 39. Cameron Smith 289 $773,407 40. Phil Mickelson 289 $600,160 41. Lucas Glover 279 $626,827 42. Richy Werenski 273 $630,144 43. Ryan Moore 271 $626,960 44. Billy Horschel 267 $602,827 45. Luke List 242 $551,990 46. Patrick Reed 231 $530,010 47. Rafa Cabrera Bello 231 $695,365 48. Keegan Bradley 230 $538,759 49. Patton Kizzire 230 $550,360 50. J.T. Poston 228 $451,734 51. Si Woo Kim 223 $476,817 52. Rory McIlroy 221 $614,796 53. Brice Garnett 216 $496,303 54. Bronson Burgoon 214 $537,277 55. Dominic Bozzelli 211 $448,588 56. Paul Casey 207 $473,240 57. J.B. Holmes 207 $456,641 58. Joel Dahmen 207 $436,060 59. Troy Merritt 199 $435,233 60. Pat Perez 198 $610,343 61. Robert Streb 192 $420,309 62. Hudson Swafford 192 $435,097 63. Ian Poulter 184 $454,540 64. Bud Cauley 181 $393,120 65. Ryan Blaum 180 $415,975 66. Michael Thompson 175 $374,838 67. Ryan Armour 172 $327,602 68. Kiradech Aphibarnrat 169 $465,815 69. C.T. Pan 166 $361,991 70. Sam Burns 163 $375,273 71. Sung Kang 162 $350,516 72. Anders Albertson 161 $350,808 73. Chase Wright 159 $375,888 74. Ted Potter, Jr. 156 $387,857 75. Adam Schenk 152 $347,940 76. Keith Mitchell 150 $363,942 77. Aaron Baddeley 149 $319,891 78. Tyrrell Hatton 146 $364,830 79. Vaughn Taylor 144 $302,439 80. Aaron Wise 144 $335,525 81. Dustin Johnson 143 $379,833 82. Bubba Watson 142 $358,467 83. Jason Kokrak 139 $273,124 84. Nick Watney 137 $264,242 85. Kyle Stanley 135 $284,311 86. Carlos Ortiz 134 $340,037 87. Denny McCarthy 132 $300,365 88. Nate Lashley 131 $256,404 89. Russell Knox 130 $314,919 90. Austin Cook 129 $294,410 91. Brian Stuard 128 $290,392 92. Beau Hossler 127 $272,592 93. Peter Uihlein 127 $286,585 94. Scott Langley 126 $235,121 95. Zach Johnson 125 $261,145 96. Byeong Hun An 123 $295,527 97. Kevin Kisner 120 $268,995 98. Peter Malnati 119 $213,198 99. Louis Oosthuizen 118 $294,124 100. Jhonattan Vegas 117 $266,810 101. Martin Laird 117 $252,379 102. Scott Brown 117 $266,408 103. Hunter Mahan 116 $220,980 104. Trey Mullinax 112 $227,282 105. Cameron Davis 111 $198,634 106. Stewart Cink 109 $236,554 107. Brandon Harkins 108 $253,735 108. Bill Haas 108 $259,858 109. Alex Noren 107 $246,566 110. Kevin Chappell 107 $257,024 111. Whee Kim 104 $250,712 112. Davis Love III 103 $256,564 113. Brian Gay 101 $197,699 114. Jim Knous 100 $213,805 115. Chris Stroud 97 $253,871 116. Joaquin Niemann 96 $257,056 117. Stephan Jaeger 93 $216,843 118. Sebastian Munoz 93 $222,333 119. Roberto Castro 92 $232,056 120. Adam Svensson 92 $160,494 121. Wyndham Clark 91 $170,514 122. Jim Furyk 89 $233,100 123. Sean O’Hair 88 $201,352 124. Matt Jones 88 $193,790 125. Julian Etulain 87 $175,509 126. Graeme McDowell 86 $194,422 127. Tommy Fleetwood 86 $210,563 128. Harris English 85 $166,738 129. Roger Sloan 83 $169,892 130. Anirban Lahiri 80 $198,248 131. Andrew Landry 80 $164,143 132. Russell Henley 79 $169,792 133. Seth Reeves 74 $200,854 134. Tom Hoge 74 $141,826 135. Matt Every 74 $142,416 136. Kramer Hickok 71 $124,843 137. Brendan Steele 71 $206,541 138. James Hahn 70 $159,343 139. David Hearn 70 $141,224 140. Satoshi Kodaira 69 $188,370 141. Danny Willett 68 $136,518 142. Dylan Frittelli 68 $111,040 143. Jamie Lovemark 66 $145,999 144. Kevin Streelman 65 $110,579 145. Nick Taylor 63 $118,346 146. Kevin Na 63 $175,109 147. Charley Hoffman 62 $161,647 148. Jonas Blixt 62 $115,405 149. Sepp Straka 62 $138,830 150. Brian Harman 62 $167,593

