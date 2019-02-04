PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

|Through Feb. 3
|
|Points
|Money
|
|1. Xander Schauffele
|1,193
|$3,302,073
|
|2. Matt Kuchar
|1,165
|$2,849,060
|
|3. Gary Woodland
|930
|$2,625,903
|
|4. Marc Leishman
|804
|$2,015,291
|
|5. Charles Howell III
|796
|$1,840,949
|
|6. Justin Rose
|720
|$1,894,795
|
|7. Rickie Fowler
|668
|$1,689,888
|
|8. Bryson DeChambeau
|660
|$1,638,000
|
|9. Kevin Tway
|651
|$1,468,218
|10. Cameron Champ
|595
|$1,468,731
|11. Brooks Koepka
|593
|$1,904,000
|12. Justin Thomas
|541
|$1,336,765
|13. Andrew Putnam
|536
|$1,318,184
|14. Patrick Cantlay
|505
|$1,206,823
|15. Adam Long
|504
|$1,075,568
|16. Chez Reavie
|447
|$1,114,985
|17. Tony Finau
|435
|$1,334,684
|18. Adam Hadwin
|422
|$1,022,846
|19. Adam Scott
|420
|$1,098,300
|20. Danny Lee
|413
|$1,023,293
|21. Emiliano Grillo
|405
|$935,802
|22. Scott Piercy
|399
|$1,018,431
|23. Brandt Snedeker
|395
|$905,987
|24. Jon Rahm
|387
|$912,350
|25. Sungjae Im
|378
|$849,306
|26. Patrick Rodgers
|372
|$835,452
|27. Webb Simpson
|358
|$804,792
|28. Sam Ryder
|337
|$810,301
|29. Chesson Hadley
|336
|$833,710
|30. Jason Day
|334
|$919,483
|31. Branden Grace
|333
|$869,395
|32. Corey Conners
|331
|$833,813
|33. Harold Varner III
|330
|$729,411
|34. Talor Gooch
|328
|$769,800
|35. Ryan Palmer
|326
|$941,520
|36. J.J. Spaun
|323
|$840,338
|37. Abraham Ancer
|317
|$724,756
|38. Hideki Matsuyama
|294
|$736,561
|39. Cameron Smith
|289
|$773,407
|40. Phil Mickelson
|289
|$600,160
|41. Lucas Glover
|279
|$626,827
|42. Richy Werenski
|273
|$630,144
|43. Ryan Moore
|271
|$626,960
|44. Billy Horschel
|267
|$602,827
|45. Luke List
|242
|$551,990
|46. Patrick Reed
|231
|$530,010
|47. Rafa Cabrera Bello
|231
|$695,365
|48. Keegan Bradley
|230
|$538,759
|49. Patton Kizzire
|230
|$550,360
|50. J.T. Poston
|228
|$451,734
|51. Si Woo Kim
|223
|$476,817
|52. Rory McIlroy
|221
|$614,796
|53. Brice Garnett
|216
|$496,303
|54. Bronson Burgoon
|214
|$537,277
|55. Dominic Bozzelli
|211
|$448,588
|56. Paul Casey
|207
|$473,240
|57. J.B. Holmes
|207
|$456,641
|58. Joel Dahmen
|207
|$436,060
|59. Troy Merritt
|199
|$435,233
|60. Pat Perez
|198
|$610,343
|61. Robert Streb
|192
|$420,309
|62. Hudson Swafford
|192
|$435,097
|63. Ian Poulter
|184
|$454,540
|64. Bud Cauley
|181
|$393,120
|65. Ryan Blaum
|180
|$415,975
|66. Michael Thompson
|175
|$374,838
|67. Ryan Armour
|172
|$327,602
|68. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|169
|$465,815
|69. C.T. Pan
|166
|$361,991
|70. Sam Burns
|163
|$375,273
|71. Sung Kang
|162
|$350,516
|72. Anders Albertson
|161
|$350,808
|73. Chase Wright
|159
|$375,888
|74. Ted Potter, Jr.
|156
|$387,857
|75. Adam Schenk
|152
|$347,940
|76. Keith Mitchell
|150
|$363,942
|77. Aaron Baddeley
|149
|$319,891
|78. Tyrrell Hatton
|146
|$364,830
|79. Vaughn Taylor
|144
|$302,439
|80. Aaron Wise
|144
|$335,525
|81. Dustin Johnson
|143
|$379,833
|82. Bubba Watson
|142
|$358,467
|83. Jason Kokrak
|139
|$273,124
|84. Nick Watney
|137
|$264,242
|85. Kyle Stanley
|135
|$284,311
|86. Carlos Ortiz
|134
|$340,037
|87. Denny McCarthy
|132
|$300,365
|88. Nate Lashley
|131
|$256,404
|89. Russell Knox
|130
|$314,919
|90. Austin Cook
|129
|$294,410
|91. Brian Stuard
|128
|$290,392
|92. Beau Hossler
|127
|$272,592
|93. Peter Uihlein
|127
|$286,585
|94. Scott Langley
|126
|$235,121
|95. Zach Johnson
|125
|$261,145
|96. Byeong Hun An
|123
|$295,527
|97. Kevin Kisner
|120
|$268,995
|98. Peter Malnati
|119
|$213,198
|99. Louis Oosthuizen
|118
|$294,124
|100. Jhonattan Vegas
|117
|$266,810
|101. Martin Laird
|117
|$252,379
|102. Scott Brown
|117
|$266,408
|103. Hunter Mahan
|116
|$220,980
|104. Trey Mullinax
|112
|$227,282
|105. Cameron Davis
|111
|$198,634
|106. Stewart Cink
|109
|$236,554
|107. Brandon Harkins
|108
|$253,735
|108. Bill Haas
|108
|$259,858
|109. Alex Noren
|107
|$246,566
|110. Kevin Chappell
|107
|$257,024
|111. Whee Kim
|104
|$250,712
|112. Davis Love III
|103
|$256,564
|113. Brian Gay
|101
|$197,699
|114. Jim Knous
|100
|$213,805
|115. Chris Stroud
|97
|$253,871
|116. Joaquin Niemann
|96
|$257,056
|117. Stephan Jaeger
|93
|$216,843
|118. Sebastian Munoz
|93
|$222,333
|119. Roberto Castro
|92
|$232,056
|120. Adam Svensson
|92
|$160,494
|121. Wyndham Clark
|91
|$170,514
|122. Jim Furyk
|89
|$233,100
|123. Sean O’Hair
|88
|$201,352
|124. Matt Jones
|88
|$193,790
|125. Julian Etulain
|87
|$175,509
|126. Graeme McDowell
|86
|$194,422
|127. Tommy Fleetwood
|86
|$210,563
|128. Harris English
|85
|$166,738
|129. Roger Sloan
|83
|$169,892
|130. Anirban Lahiri
|80
|$198,248
|131. Andrew Landry
|80
|$164,143
|132. Russell Henley
|79
|$169,792
|133. Seth Reeves
|74
|$200,854
|134. Tom Hoge
|74
|$141,826
|135. Matt Every
|74
|$142,416
|136. Kramer Hickok
|71
|$124,843
|137. Brendan Steele
|71
|$206,541
|138. James Hahn
|70
|$159,343
|139. David Hearn
|70
|$141,224
|140. Satoshi Kodaira
|69
|$188,370
|141. Danny Willett
|68
|$136,518
|142. Dylan Frittelli
|68
|$111,040
|143. Jamie Lovemark
|66
|$145,999
|144. Kevin Streelman
|65
|$110,579
|145. Nick Taylor
|63
|$118,346
|146. Kevin Na
|63
|$175,109
|147. Charley Hoffman
|62
|$161,647
|148. Jonas Blixt
|62
|$115,405
|149. Sepp Straka
|62
|$138,830
|150. Brian Harman
|62
|$167,593
