Hospital tightens drug access, rules after excessive dosages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio hospital system that found a doctor ordered possibly fatal doses of powerful painkillers for dozens of patients says it has tightened policies and drug access in its pharmaceutical services to address problems that jeopardized Medicare participation for two hospitals.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System outlined the changes in plans submitted to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which released the plans Tuesday after deeming them acceptable. The hospitals still have to pass an unannounced check-up on the changes.

Mount Carmel found that a now-fired doctor, William Husel (HYOO’-suhl), ordered excessive doses for 34 patients.

His lawyers aren’t commenting about that.

He and Mount Carmel face 16 lawsuits. Lawyers say the latest was filed Tuesday over the 2016 death of 67-year-old Sanders Young Jr.

