Phillies 10, Tigers 6

|Philadelphia
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|R.Quinn lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Cameron cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|D.Czens lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|H.Cstro cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Kingery 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Beckham 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tomscha 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Lugo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wlliams rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Cstllns rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Woodrow rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Frnco dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cabrera 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McBride ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rdrguez pr
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Haseley cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|J.Hicks c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Rgers c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Btera c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|W.Cstro 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rmine ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dixon dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Gmboa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|G.Petit 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Brito 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Rbson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Listi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Kozma ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Walding 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|10
|14
|10
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Philadelphia
|301
|031
|200—10
|Detroit
|001
|000
|041—6
E_Cameron (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Williams (1), McBride (1), Moniak (1), Cameron (1), Castro (2), Rogers (1). HR_Cozens (1), Williams (1), Butera (1), Castro (1), Rodriguez (1). SB_Quinn (1), Petit (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Anderson W, 1-0
|2 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hammer H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Neris H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Paredes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Viza
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Windle
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brown
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Ross L, 0-1
|1 2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Thielbar
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|VerHagen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Farmer
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Houston
|1 2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Paredes
|1 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Farmer (Franco), Houston (Brantly).
WP_Neris, Houston.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:11. A_6,260
