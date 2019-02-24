Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 10, Tigers 6

February 24, 2019 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
R.Quinn lf 3 1 2 0 Cameron cf 3 0 1 1
D.Czens lf 2 1 2 1 H.Cstro cf 2 2 2 1
Kingery 3b 3 2 2 0 Beckham 2b 1 0 0 0
Tomscha 3b 2 0 0 0 Da.Lugo 2b 3 0 1 1
Wlliams rf 3 1 2 3 Cstllns rf 2 0 0 0
L.Adams rf 2 0 1 0 Woodrow rf 3 1 1 0
M.Frnco dh 2 1 0 0 Cabrera 1b 1 0 1 0
McBride ph 2 1 1 0 Rdrguez pr 2 1 1 2
Haseley cf 2 1 0 1 J.Hicks c 2 0 0 0
M.Mniak cf 2 1 1 1 J.Rgers c 2 1 1 0
D.Btera c 3 1 1 3 Cndlrio 3b 2 0 0 0
Brantly c 1 0 1 0 W.Cstro 3b 2 0 1 0
A.Rmine ss 3 0 0 0 B.Dixon dh 2 0 0 0
A.Gmboa ss 2 0 0 0 Pterson ph 2 0 1 1
G.Petit 2b 2 0 0 0 V.Reyes lf 2 1 1 0
D.Brito 2b 2 0 1 1 J.Rbson lf 2 0 0 0
A.Listi 1b 3 0 0 0 P.Kozma ss 2 0 0 0
Walding 1b 2 0 0 0 Alcntra ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 41 10 14 10 Totals 37 6 11 6
Philadelphia 301 031 200—10
Detroit 001 000 041—6

E_Cameron (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Williams (1), McBride (1), Moniak (1), Cameron (1), Castro (2), Rogers (1). HR_Cozens (1), Williams (1), Butera (1), Castro (1), Rodriguez (1). SB_Quinn (1), Petit (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Anderson W, 1-0 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Hammer H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Neris H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 0 0 0 1 1
Paredes 1 1 0 0 0 3
Viza 2-3 5 4 4 0 0
Windle 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brown 1 2 1 1 0 1
Detroit
Ross L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 2
Thielbar 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Greene 1 2 1 1 0 0
VerHagen 1 1 0 0 0 2
Farmer 1 1 3 3 1 0
Houston 1 2-3 4 3 3 0 2
Paredes 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Farmer (Franco), Houston (Brantly).

WP_Neris, Houston.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:11. A_6,260

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.