Phillies 10, Tigers 6

Philadelphia Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi R.Quinn lf 3 1 2 0 Cameron cf 3 0 1 1 D.Czens lf 2 1 2 1 H.Cstro cf 2 2 2 1 Kingery 3b 3 2 2 0 Beckham 2b 1 0 0 0 Tomscha 3b 2 0 0 0 Da.Lugo 2b 3 0 1 1 Wlliams rf 3 1 2 3 Cstllns rf 2 0 0 0 L.Adams rf 2 0 1 0 Woodrow rf 3 1 1 0 M.Frnco dh 2 1 0 0 Cabrera 1b 1 0 1 0 McBride ph 2 1 1 0 Rdrguez pr 2 1 1 2 Haseley cf 2 1 0 1 J.Hicks c 2 0 0 0 M.Mniak cf 2 1 1 1 J.Rgers c 2 1 1 0 D.Btera c 3 1 1 3 Cndlrio 3b 2 0 0 0 Brantly c 1 0 1 0 W.Cstro 3b 2 0 1 0 A.Rmine ss 3 0 0 0 B.Dixon dh 2 0 0 0 A.Gmboa ss 2 0 0 0 Pterson ph 2 0 1 1 G.Petit 2b 2 0 0 0 V.Reyes lf 2 1 1 0 D.Brito 2b 2 0 1 1 J.Rbson lf 2 0 0 0 A.Listi 1b 3 0 0 0 P.Kozma ss 2 0 0 0 Walding 1b 2 0 0 0 Alcntra ss 2 0 0 0 Totals 41 10 14 10 Totals 37 6 11 6

Philadelphia 301 031 200—10 Detroit 001 000 041—6

E_Cameron (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Williams (1), McBride (1), Moniak (1), Cameron (1), Castro (2), Rogers (1). HR_Cozens (1), Williams (1), Butera (1), Castro (1), Rodriguez (1). SB_Quinn (1), Petit (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Anderson W, 1-0 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Hammer H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Neris H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 1 Martin 1 0 0 0 1 1 Paredes 1 1 0 0 0 3 Viza 2-3 5 4 4 0 0 Windle 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Brown 1 2 1 1 0 1 Detroit Ross L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 Thielbar 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Greene 1 2 1 1 0 0 VerHagen 1 1 0 0 0 2 Farmer 1 1 3 3 1 0 Houston 1 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 Paredes 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Farmer (Franco), Houston (Brantly).

WP_Neris, Houston.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:11. A_6,260

