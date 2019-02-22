Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 3, Rays 2

February 22, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
R.Quinn cf 2 0 0 0 Rbrtson 2b 3 1 1 0
Haseley cf 2 0 0 0 Ke.Wong 2b 0 0 0 0
Kingery ss 3 1 1 0 To.Pham lf 3 0 2 0
A.Gmboa ss 1 0 0 0 N.Lukes lf 1 0 0 0
M.Frnco 3b 2 1 1 2 Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 0 1
Walding 3b 0 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 1 0 0 0
Wlliams lf 3 0 1 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0
M.Mniak lf 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio 3b 2 0 1 0
A.Knapp c 2 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 0 0 0
Brantly c 1 0 0 0 J.Coats cf 2 1 1 1
Rbinson rf 3 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 2 0 1 0
Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0 Crnwrth ss 2 0 0 0
A.Rmine 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Znino c 2 0 1 0
Gsselin 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Perez c 2 0 0 0
D.Czens dh 1 1 0 0 Smlnski dh 2 0 0 0
G.Petit ph 1 0 0 0 M.James ph 2 0 0 0
A.Listi 1b 3 0 1 0 McCrthy rf 2 0 0 0
McBride 1b 1 0 0 0 T.Mlone cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 4 2 Totals 34 2 7 2
Philadelphia 101 010 000—3
Tampa Bay 001 001 000—2

E_Romine (1), Adames (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Pham 2 (2), Adames (1). 3B_Kingery (1). HR_Franco (1), Coats (1). SB_Cozens (1). SF_Choi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Irvin W, 1-0 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3
Brown H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Davis H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Garcia H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pazos H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Bleich H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Viza H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Windle 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Pruitt L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Drake 1 0 0 0 1 1
Poche 2-3 1 1 1 3 1
Pinto 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wood 1 0 0 0 1 0
Merritt 1 2 1 1 0 1
Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 1 1
Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Moore 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Viza.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Sam Holbrook.

Advertisement

T_2:45. A_5,609

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.