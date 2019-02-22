Phillies 3, Rays 2

Philadelphia Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi R.Quinn cf 2 0 0 0 Rbrtson 2b 3 1 1 0 Haseley cf 2 0 0 0 Ke.Wong 2b 0 0 0 0 Kingery ss 3 1 1 0 To.Pham lf 3 0 2 0 A.Gmboa ss 1 0 0 0 N.Lukes lf 1 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 1 1 2 Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 0 1 Walding 3b 0 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 1 0 0 0 Wlliams lf 3 0 1 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Mniak lf 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio 3b 2 0 1 0 A.Knapp c 2 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 0 0 0 Brantly c 1 0 0 0 J.Coats cf 2 1 1 1 Rbinson rf 3 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 2 0 1 0 Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0 Crnwrth ss 2 0 0 0 A.Rmine 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Znino c 2 0 1 0 Gsselin 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Perez c 2 0 0 0 D.Czens dh 1 1 0 0 Smlnski dh 2 0 0 0 G.Petit ph 1 0 0 0 M.James ph 2 0 0 0 A.Listi 1b 3 0 1 0 McCrthy rf 2 0 0 0 McBride 1b 1 0 0 0 T.Mlone cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 30 3 4 2 Totals 34 2 7 2

Philadelphia 101 010 000—3 Tampa Bay 001 001 000—2

E_Romine (1), Adames (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Pham 2 (2), Adames (1). 3B_Kingery (1). HR_Franco (1), Coats (1). SB_Cozens (1). SF_Choi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Irvin W, 1-0 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 Brown H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Davis H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Garcia H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pazos H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Bleich H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Viza H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Windle 1 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay Pruitt L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Drake 1 0 0 0 1 1 Poche 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 Pinto 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Wood 1 0 0 0 1 0 Merritt 1 2 1 1 0 1 Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 1 1 Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 Moore 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Viza.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:45. A_5,609

