The Associated Press
 
Phillies sign veteran catcher Drew Butera

February 5, 2019 6:39 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have signed catcher Drew Butera to a minor league contract with an invitation to attend major league spring training.

Butera has a .201 career average with a .299 slugging percentage in 497 games over nine seasons. He has played for the Twins, Dodgers, Angels, Royals and Rockies.

If he’s added to the 40-man roster, the 35-year-old Butera gets a one-year contract for $1.3 million while in the majors and $210,000 while in the minors.

He has performance bonuses of $50,000 each for 50, 60, 70 and 80 games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

