Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillips scores 17 to lead Longwood over High Point 62-59

February 13, 2019 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Shabooty Phillips had 17 points and six assists as Longwood edged past High Point 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Phillips scored the game’s final four points from the free throw line in the final 35 seconds, capping Longwood’s comeback from an 11-point second-half deficit. High Point’s Brandonn Kamga missed a tying 3-pointer with 4 seconds remaining.

Jaylon Wilson had 14 points and eight rebounds for Longwood (14-13, 4-8 Big South Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. JaShaun Smith added 13 points.

Curtis Holland III had 17 points for the Panthers (13-12, 6-5). Ricky Madison added 16 points and nine rebounds. Kamga had 10 points and seven rebounds.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Lancers improved to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Longwood defeated High Point 55-51 on Jan. 24.

Longwood matches up against South Carolina Upstate at home on Saturday. High Point takes on Hampton on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.