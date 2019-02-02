Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pickett, Siena get it going in second half, beat Iona

February 2, 2019 3:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored all 17 of his points in the second half and Siena rallied to defeat Iona 56-54 on Saturday.

Siena trailed 46-39 with 9:56 left in the second half before Pickett found his touch. He scored the game’s next 10 points, including a 3-pointer for a 49-46 lead with 5:45 to go.

Siena led 54-46 with 3:24 remaining but the Gaels had their own rally to come. E.J. Crawford hit a layup then his two free throws made it 54-50 with 1:08 to go. After Siena committed a turnover, Crawford drew another foul and made both free throws. Trailing by two with 22 seconds left, Iona sent Pickett to the line and he made both for a 56-52 lead.

After the Gaels’ Rickey McGill made two free throws to draw within 56-54 he stole the inbound pass and Iona missed four shots, three of them from 3-point distance, in a hectic final 15 seconds.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The final miss was a 3-pointer by Andrija Ristanovic, who was 0 of 7 from distance and 0 of 9 overall. He did grab eight rebounds.

Crawford led Iona (7-14, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 19 points and Perez, who scored 14 points in the first half, finished with 17. He made 5 of 7 3-pointers. The Gaels have lost three straight after a 5-2 start to conference play.

Evan Fisher added 12 points for Siena (10-12, 5-4). The Saints are 5-6 on the road.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|8 6th Global Conference on Education,...
2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.