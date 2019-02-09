Listen Live Sports

Pierre scores 23 to carry UMass over Davidson 54-51

February 9, 2019 3:36 pm
 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Carl Pierre had a season-high 23 points as UMass narrowly defeated Davidson 54-51 on Saturday.

Pierre shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Keon Clergeot had 12 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds remaining, for UMass (9-15, 2-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Samba Diallo added seven rebounds. Unique McLean had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (17-6, 8-2), whose five-game win streak ended with the loss.

Kellan Grady, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Wildcats, was held to 4 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

UMass matches up against George Mason on the road on Wednesday. Davidson faces Fordham on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

