Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pile lifts Omaha over North Dakota St. 58-50

February 23, 2019 7:49 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Matt Pile tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead Omaha to a 58-50 win over North Dakota State on Saturday.

Zach Jackson had 16 points for Omaha (18-9, 12-2 Summit League), which won its sixth consecutive game. KJ Robinson added 15 points and six assists. Mitch Hahn had nine rebounds for the visitors.

After falling behind 28-20 at the half, Omaha outscored North Dakota State 38-22 in the second half to earn the victory. Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. The Mavericks’ 20 first-half points were the lowest of the season for the visitors, while the 22 second-half points for the Bison marked the fewest of the season for the hosts.

Vinnie Shahid had 13 points for the Bison (14-14, 8-6). Jared Samuelson added 11 points. Deng Geu had 10 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tyson Ward, who was second on the Bison in scoring entering the contest with 12 points per game, had four points. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

The Mavericks improve to 2-0 against the Bison this season. Omaha defeated North Dakota State 90-77 on Jan. 2. Omaha plays Oral Roberts on the road on Thursday. North Dakota State plays South Dakota on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.