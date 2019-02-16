Listen Live Sports

Pippen, Lloyd Jr. lead S. Illinois past Indiana St. 79-57

February 16, 2019 3:34 pm
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Kavion Pippen and Sean Lloyd Jr. scored 21 points apiece as Southern Illinois easily beat Indiana State 79-57 on Saturday. Armon Fletcher added 20 points for the Salukis.

Pippen hit 10 of 12 shots. He added four assists and four blocks. Lloyd Jr. also had seven rebounds for the Salukis, while Fletcher posted nine rebounds.

Aaron Cook had seven assists for Southern Illinois (14-13, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference).

Cooper Neese had 14 points for the Sycamores (13-13, 5-9). Emondre Rickman added 12 points. Jordan Barnes had 11 points.

Tyreke Key, the Sycamores’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, was held to only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting.

The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores on the season. Southern Illinois defeated Indiana State 88-73 on Jan. 30. Southern Illinois plays Valparaiso on the road on Wednesday. Indiana State matches up against Illinois State at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC

