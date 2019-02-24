Listen Live Sports

Pirates 10, Marlins 6

February 24, 2019 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Brinson cf 3 1 1 1 Chsnhll rf 2 1 1 0
B.Mller cf 2 1 1 0 J.Osuna pr 2 1 0 0
Is.Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 3 0 1 1
J.Berti 2b 2 0 0 0 P.Reyes ss 2 2 2 0
Hrrison rf 3 0 2 0 Crvelli dh 2 0 0 0
Gerrero rf 2 0 0 0 C.Klley ph 1 1 0 0
Alvarez 1b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 2 0 0 0
G.Coper 1b 2 2 2 1 W.Craig 1b 2 1 1 1
Vi.Mesa dh 3 0 0 0 Ju.Kang 3b 2 2 2 2
Ramirez pr 2 1 1 0 K.Hayes 3b 3 2 2 6
J.Rddle ss 2 0 0 0 Rynolds cf 2 0 0 0
Machado ss 3 0 2 2 Sanchez cf 2 0 0 0
Wallach c 3 0 1 0 J.Mrtin lf 2 0 0 0
R.Vigil c 2 0 0 0 Kvlehan lf 2 0 1 0
Glloway lf 2 0 1 0 K.Krmer 2b 2 0 0 0
M.Serra lf 2 0 1 0 A.Reyes 2b 2 0 0 0
Y.Rvera 3b 2 0 0 0 S.Baron c 1 0 0 0
Marrero 3b 2 1 1 0 A.Pabst c 2 0 1 0
Totals 41 6 13 4 Totals 36 10 11 10
Miami 000 011 301—6
Pittsburgh 110 102 104—10

E_Kingham (1), Hayes (1). LOB_Miami 10, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Miller (1), Cooper (1), Machado (1), Chisenhall (1), Reyes (1). HR_Brinson (1), Kang 2 (2), Hayes 2 (2). SB_Kivlehan (1), Baron (1). CS_Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Richards 2 3 2 2 0 1
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 1 0
Noesi 2 1 1 1 1 2
Neidert 1 2 2 2 1 1
Lee 1 2 1 1 1 0
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 2
Quijada L, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 1
Pittsburgh
Kingham 2 2 0 0 1 1
Liriano H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Neverauskas H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Burdi H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 3
McRae H, 1 1 2-3 4 4 3 1 2
Agrazal 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Weiman W, 1-0 1 3 1 1 0 1

WP_McRae.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:04. A_4,449

