Pistons-Celtics, Box

B.Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Griffin 10-19 8-12 32, Drummond 8-14 5-8 21, Jackson 5-11 5-6 18, Kennard 4-10 1-2 11, Maker 1-7 4-4 6, Pachulia 1-2 2-2 4, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Galloway 0-3 0-0 0, Ellington 5-12 0-0 13. Totals 36-84 25-34 110.
Hayward 5-8 7-8 18, Morris 5-12 0-1 11, Horford 6-12 2-2 17, Smart 6-11 0-0 16, Tatum 8-18 0-0 19, Ojeleye 3-4 1-2 9, Theis 2-6 2-2 6, Wanamaker 2-2 0-0 5, J.Brown 8-15 0-0 17. Totals 45-88 12-15 118.
|Detroit
|29
|23
|20
|38—110
|Boston
|28
|29
|34
|27—118
3-Point Goals_Detroit 13-40 (Griffin 4-8, Jackson 3-6, Ellington 3-10, Kennard 2-6, B.Brown 1-3, Galloway 0-2, Maker 0-5), Boston 16-39 (Smart 4-9, Horford 3-5, Tatum 3-8, Ojeleye 2-3, Wanamaker 1-1, Hayward 1-3, J.Brown 1-4, Morris 1-4, Theis 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 41 (Drummond 17), Boston 47 (Horford 14). Assists_Detroit 19 (Kennard, Griffin 5), Boston 32 (Horford, Hayward 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 18, Boston 22. Technicals_Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second), Theis. A_18,624 (18,624).
