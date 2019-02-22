Pistons-Hawks, Box

DETROIT (125)

Brown 5-11 1-1 12, Griffin 6-13 1-2 15, Drummond 9-13 8-16 26, Jackson 12-22 5-6 32, Ellington 3-10 0-0 9, Leuer 1-1 0-0 3, Maker 3-8 0-0 9, Pachulia 0-0 2-2 2, Smith 4-10 1-1 10, Galloway 0-1 0-0 0, Kennard 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 46-95 18-28 125.

ATLANTA (122)

Prince 2-9 2-2 7, Collins 6-16 4-5 19, Dedmon 5-9 3-3 14, Young 11-23 3-3 30, Bazemore 5-10 0-0 12, Bembry 4-6 1-2 10, Spellman 1-3 0-0 3, Len 3-3 0-0 8, Carter 5-8 3-4 16, Adams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 43-88 16-19 122.

Detroit 33 35 32 25—125 Atlanta 34 36 25 27—122

3-Point Goals_Detroit 15-40 (Maker 3-7, Ellington 3-9, Jackson 3-9, Griffin 2-6, Leuer 1-1, Kennard 1-2, Brown 1-3, Smith 1-3), Atlanta 20-42 (Young 5-11, Collins 3-5, Carter 3-6, Len 2-2, Bazemore 2-6, Bembry 1-1, Adams 1-1, Dedmon 1-2, Spellman 1-3, Prince 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 44 (Drummond 21), Atlanta 47 (Dedmon 12). Assists_Detroit 20 (Jackson 8), Atlanta 21 (Young 10). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Atlanta 24. Technicals_Griffin 2. Ejected_Griffin. A_14,067 (18,118).

