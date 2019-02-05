Listen Live Sports

Pistons-Knicks, Box

February 5, 2019 10:01 pm
 
DETROIT (105)

Bullock 7-14 0-0 19, Griffin 10-17 6-8 29, Drummond 7-12 3-6 17, Jackson 5-14 7-7 19, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Pachulia 1-1 3-3 5, Calderon 3-3 0-0 6, Galloway 1-5 0-0 3, K.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Kennard 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 37-79 19-24 105.

NEW YORK (92)

Knox 4-12 1-1 11, Vonleh 2-7 2-2 7, Jordan 4-6 0-0 8, Smith Jr. 11-25 1-2 25, Matthews 2-11 4-5 9, L.Thomas 2-6 1-2 6, Robinson 6-7 1-1 13, Allen 2-3 0-0 5, Trier 2-6 0-0 4, Dotson 1-7 1-2 4. Totals 36-90 11-15 92.

Detroit 36 27 15 27—105
New York 28 26 17 21— 92

3-Point Goals_Detroit 12-34 (Bullock 5-10, Griffin 3-6, Jackson 2-7, Johnson 1-2, Galloway 1-3, K.Thomas 0-1, Brown 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Kennard 0-3), New York 9-33 (Knox 2-6, Smith Jr. 2-9, Allen 1-2, Dotson 1-2, Matthews 1-3, L.Thomas 1-4, Vonleh 1-5, Trier 0-2). Fouled Out_Jordan. Rebounds_Detroit 41 (Drummond 16), New York 44 (Robinson 10). Assists_Detroit 22 (Griffin 8), New York 17 (Smith Jr. 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, New York 23. Technicals_New York coach David Fizdale. A_17,853 (19,812).

