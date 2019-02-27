Pistons-Spurs, Box

DETROIT (93)

Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Griffin 6-18 2-2 17, Drummond 5-14 0-0 10, Jackson 8-18 1-1 22, Ellington 4-10 0-0 11, Pachulia 0-3 1-2 1, Maker 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 3-8 2-2 9, Galloway 4-8 0-0 11, Kennard 4-12 0-0 8. Totals 36-100 6-7 93.

SAN ANTONIO (105)

DeRozan 7-13 3-6 17, Aldridge 11-22 2-2 24, Poeltl 4-6 3-5 11, Forbes 2-2 0-0 6, White 7-12 0-0 15, Gay 0-5 4-4 4, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Bertans 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 4-7 0-0 11, Belinelli 7-10 0-0 17. Totals 42-81 12-17 105.

Detroit 27 21 19 26— 93 San Antonio 32 19 27 27—105

3-Point Goals_Detroit 15-38 (Jackson 5-12, Galloway 3-5, Ellington 3-6, Griffin 3-7, Smith 1-1, Drummond 0-1, Kennard 0-6), San Antonio 9-17 (Belinelli 3-4, Mills 3-5, Forbes 2-2, White 1-2, Cunningham 0-1, Bertans 0-1, Gay 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 41 (Drummond 17), San Antonio 55 (Poeltl 14). Assists_Detroit 19 (Griffin 7), San Antonio 24 (DeRozan 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 14, San Antonio 11. Technicals_San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A_18,354 (18,581).

