Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pitcher Josh Tomlin, Brewers agree to minor league deal

February 8, 2019 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Right-hander Josh Tomlin has agreed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, who hope he can follow Wade Miley’s example of earning a job as a non-roster player and becoming part of their starting rotation.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 34-year-old right-hander would get a one-year contract paying $1.25 million. He would have a chance to earn $2.25 million in performance bonuses.

Tomlin was 2-5 with a career-worst 6.14 ERA last season in nine starts and 23 relief appearances for Cleveland, his only team in nine big league seasons. He was 0-4 with a 7.84 ERA when dropped from the rotation in mid-May and stayed in the bullpen until the second half of September.

He is 61-53 with a 4.77 ERA in 144 starts and 39 relief appearances.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The NL Central champion Brewers announced the deal Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.