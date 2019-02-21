Listen Live Sports

Plouffe agrees to a minor league deal with Phillies.

February 21, 2019 11:41 am
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Third baseman Trevor Plouffe has agreed to a minor league contract to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 32-year-old spent last season in the Philadelphia organization and played in seven major league games, going 3 for 12 with a home run. He hit .230 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley with 12 homers, 37 RBIs and a .460 slugging percentage in 73 games.

Plouffe spent his first seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins and has played for the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers. He .242 career hitter with 106 home runs and 379 RBIs.

Philadelphia announced the deal Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

