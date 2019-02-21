Listen Live Sports

Polite Jr. scores 22 to lead Radford over Winthrop 87-81

February 21, 2019 10:07 pm
 
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Ed Polite Jr. matched his season high with 22 points as Radford defeated Winthrop 87-81 on Thursday night.

Carlik Jones had 16 points and eight assists for Radford (19-8, 11-2 Big South Conference). Devonnte Holland added 14 points. Donald Hicks had 12 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Josh Ferguson had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (17-10, 9-5). Kyle Zunic added 17 points. Nych Smith had 15 points.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Radford defeated Winthrop 80-61 on Feb. 2. Radford plays Hampton at home on Saturday. Winthrop faces Charleston Southern at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

