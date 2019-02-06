Listen Live Sports

Portley with 22 points, Fordham cruises by UMass 85-67

February 6, 2019 10:43 pm
 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Antwon Portley matched his season high, scoring 22 points as Fordham cruised past Massachusetts 85-67 on Wednesday night, snapping a nine-game losing streak.

Portley was 8 of 13 from the field including six 3-pointers for the Rams (10-12, 1-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nick Honor added 18 points and six assists, Chuba Ohams had 13 points and five rebounds and Jesse Bunting chipped in 12 points.

Fordham opened strong, capping a 14-7 start with back-to-back 3-pointers by Honor and Portley. UMass sputtered midway through as Honor added another 3 and Ohams dunked, stretching it to 25-12 and the Rams were up 47-26 at the break.

Carl Pierre hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the second half and Kieran Hayward sank three more to help the Minutemen (8-15, 1-9) close to 68-50 with 10:06 to play but they never threatened.

Pierre finished with 19 points for the Minutemen. Unique McLean added 10 points with six rebounds and six assists.

