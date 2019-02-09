Listen Live Sports

Powell scores 22 to carry Seton Hall past Creighton 63-58

February 9, 2019 10:26 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell had 22 points as Seton Hall narrowly beat Creighton 63-58 on Saturday night.

Powell converted all 10 of his free throw attempts. He added seven rebounds.

Quincy McKnight had 14 points for Seton Hall (14-9, 5-6 Big East Conference). Myles Cale added seven rebounds. Michael Nzei had seven rebounds for the home team.

Martin Krampelj scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Bluejays (13-11, 4-7). Ty-Shon Alexander added 11 points and seven rebounds. Christian Bishop had 10 points.

Seton Hall plays Georgetown at home on Wednesday. Creighton takes on Xavier on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

