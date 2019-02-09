Predators-Blues Sum

|Nashville
First Period_1, St. Louis, Dunn 7 (Thomas, Sundqvist), 4:37. 2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 19 (Schenn), 18:45.
Second Period_3, Nashville, Ekholm 7 (Subban, Smith), 7:28 (pp). 4, St. Louis, MacEachern 2 (Thomas, Barbashev), 10:58.
Third Period_5, Nashville, Johansen 11 (Josi, Forsberg), 18:45.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-7-12_31. St. Louis 12-18-3_33.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 3.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 19-14-3 (33 shots-30 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 9-1-1 (31-29).
A_18,166 (19,150). T_2:29.
Referees_Francis Charron, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Andrew Smith.
