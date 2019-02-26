Predators-Blues Sums

Nashville 0 0 0—0 St. Louis 0 0 2—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Bonino, NSH, (tripping), 1:08.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Bozak, STL, (roughing), 6:30; Barbashev, STL, (roughing), 10:57; Subban, NSH, (roughing), 10:57.

Third Period_1, St. Louis, Bozak 10 (Tarasenko, Pietrangelo), 12:35. 2, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 10, 19:56 (pp). Penalties_Parayko, STL, (high sticking), 8:08; Johansen, NSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 10:29; Subban, NSH, (interference), 18:56; Josi, NSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:56.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-4-5_19. St. Louis 15-9-20_44.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; St. Louis 1 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 14-7-2 (43 shots-42 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 14-2-1 (19-19).

T_2:19.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Pierre Racicot.

