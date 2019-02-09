Listen Live Sports

Predators-Blues Sums

February 9, 2019 5:13 pm
 
Nashville 0 1 1—2
St. Louis 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Dunn 7 (Sundqvist, Thomas), 4:37. 2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 19 (Schenn), 18:45. Penalties_McLeod, NSH, Major (fighting), 2:03; Maroon, STL, Major (fighting), 2:03; Smith, NSH, (tripping), 7:22.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Ekholm 7 (Smith, Subban), 7:28 (pp). 4, St. Louis, MacEachern 2 (Thomas, Barbashev), 10:58. Penalties_Sundqvist, STL, (tripping), 5:57; Bonino, NSH, (holding), 14:03.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Johansen 11 (Forsberg, Josi), 18:45. Penalties_Turris, NSH, (interference), 7:16.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-7-12_31. St. Louis 12-18-3_33.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 19-14-3 (33 shots-30 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 9-1-1 (31-29).

A_18,166 (19,150). T_2:29.

Referees_Francis Charron, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Andrew Smith.

