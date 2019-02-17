Predators-Golden Knights Sum

|Nashville
|0
|0
|1—1
|Vegas
|1
|1
|3—5
First Period_1, Vegas, Pacioretty 17 (Eakin, Lindberg), 17:17.
Second Period_2, Vegas, Pirri 10 (Karlsson, R.Smith), 10:53 (pp).
Third Period_3, Vegas, Theodore 9 (Stastny, Tuch), 1:56. 4, Nashville, Fiala 10 (Ekholm), 4:17. 5, Vegas, Lindberg 4 (Tuch), 13:48. 6, Vegas, Pacioretty 18, 15:17.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-7-11_30. Vegas 17-24-9_50.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 3; Vegas 1 of 3.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 14-7-2 (50 shots-45 saves). Vegas, M.Subban 3-5-0 (30-29).
A_18,430 (17,367). T_2:48.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, James Tobias.
