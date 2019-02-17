Predators-Golden Knights Sums

Nashville 0 0 1—1 Vegas 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Vegas, Pacioretty 17 (Lindberg, Eakin), 17:17. Penalties_P.Subban, NSH, (interference), 19:00; Marchessault, VGK, (illegal check to head), 19:40.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Pirri 10 (R.Smith, Karlsson), 10:53 (pp). Penalties_Arvidsson, NSH, (holding), 9:18; McNabb, VGK, (tripping), 13:09.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Theodore 9 (Tuch, Stastny), 1:56. 4, Nashville, Fiala 10 (Ekholm), 4:17. 5, Vegas, Lindberg 4 (Tuch), 13:48. 6, Vegas, Pacioretty 18, 15:17. Penalties_McNabb, VGK, (delay of game), 10:57; Bonino, NSH, (tripping), 18:26.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-7-11_30. Vegas 17-24-9_50.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 3; Vegas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 14-7-2 (50 shots-45 saves). Vegas, M.Subban 3-5-0 (30-29).

A_18,430 (17,367). Referees_Steve Kozari, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, James Tobias.

