The Associated Press
 
Predators make 2 trades to add Boyle, bring back McLeod

February 6, 2019 3:22 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have made a pair of trades adding size and toughness by adding Brian Boyle from the New Jersey Devils and bringing back forward Cody McLeod from the New York Rangers.

The Predators swapped a second-round pick in June’s NHL draft for Boyle and will send the Rangers a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft for McLeod in Wednesday’s trades.

McLeod, 34, played 54 games for Nashville over the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, and he scored the game-winning goal in Game 3 of the Predators’ second-round series with St. Louis in reaching the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. McLeod has a goal and 60 penalty minutes in 31 games this season with the Rangers, and the 6-foot-2, 204-pound left wing is in his 12th NHL season.

General manager David Poile also said Wednesday that forward Zac Rinaldo will have season-ending surgery for an injured shoulder.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

