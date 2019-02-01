Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Predators-Panthers Sums

February 1, 2019 10:42 pm
 
Nashville 0 0 4—4
Florida 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Nashville bench, served by Grimaldi (too many men on the ice), 11:32; Pysyk, FLA, (tripping), 19:49.

Second Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 13 (Dadonov, Yandle), 15:15 (pp). Penalties_Josi, NSH, (interference), 4:08; Nashville bench, served by Johansen (too many men on the ice), 5:34; Yandle, FLA, (tripping), 6:20; Arvidsson, NSH, (slashing), 14:15.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Josi 9 (Johansen, Forsberg), 5:29. 3, Nashville, Arvidsson 20 (Forsberg), 7:44. 4, Nashville, Fiala 9, 14:10. 5, Nashville, Arvidsson 21 (Forsberg, Josi), 18:04. Penalties_Grimaldi, NSH, (tripping), 2:42; Josi, NSH, (holding), 11:39.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-10-6_26. Florida 11-9-8_28.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Florida 1 of 6.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 13-6-1 (28 shots-27 saves). Florida, Luongo 10-12-1 (25-22).

A_13,158 (19,250). T_2:28.

Referees_Steve Kozari, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Darren Gibbs.

