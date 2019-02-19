Predators-Stars Sums

Nashville 1 2 2—5 Dallas 0 3 0—3

First Period_1, Nashville, Boyle 15 (Josi, Jarnkrok), 10:50. Penalties_Polak, DAL, (tripping), 8:43; Boyle, NSH, (holding), 17:39.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Spezza 7 (Janmark, Dickinson), 3:31. 3, Nashville, Grimaldi 5 (Hartman, Ellis), 10:57. 4, Dallas, Lindell 9 (Klingberg, Spezza), 17:29 (pp). 5, Dallas, Seguin 25 (Lindell, Hintz), 17:55. 6, Nashville, Forsberg 21 (Ellis), 18:16. Penalties_Hamhuis, NSH, (hooking), 15:44.

Third Period_7, Nashville, Josi 12 (Turris, Ellis), 7:35. 8, Nashville, Josi 13, 19:29. Penalties_Spezza, DAL, (slashing), 1:03; Hartman, NSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:53; Heiskanen, DAL, (interference), 5:53.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 15-19-13_47. Dallas 13-13-13_39.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Dallas 1 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 21-15-3 (39 shots-36 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 10-13-3 (46-42).

A_17,985 (18,532). T_2:39.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.

