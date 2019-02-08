Listen Live Sports

Predators swap Petterson to Coyotes for Dauphin, Helewka

February 8, 2019 12:40 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have traded Emil Pettersson to the Arizona Coyotes for forwards Laurent Dauphin and Adam Helewka.

The Predators announced the deal Friday.

Pettersson, 25, has 33 goals in 49 games with the Predators’ AHL affiliate in Milwaukee this season, and the 6-foot-2, 170-pound native of Sundsvall, Sweden, originally was a sixth-round pick by Nashville in the 2013 entry draft.

The Predators get a pair of 23-year-old players in Dauphin and Helewka who have been playing with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners. Dauphin has played in 35 career NHL games with Arizona, including one game this season, and he has 192 career AHL games after being the 39th pick overall by the Coyotes in 2013.

Helewka is second on the Roadrunners with 31 points in 41 games, and the 6-2, 205-pound forward has played in 165 career AHL games after being the 106th draft pick in 2015 by San Jose.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

