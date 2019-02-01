Listen Live Sports

February 1, 2019
 
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE 6 (204½) Memphis
Boston 13½ (215½) at NEW YORK
Oklahoma City 5 (219½) at MIAMI
at UTAH 11½ (226) Atlanta
at DENVER (225½) Houston
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Pennsylvania at CORNELL
Princeton at COLUMBIA
Brown 2 at DARTMOUTH
at HARVARD 1 Yale
Davidson at ST. BONAVENTURE
Michigan 4 at IOWA
N. Kentucky at IUPUI
at GREEN BAY 7 Milwaukee
Wright St 2 at ILL.-CHICAGO
at WISCONSIN 5 Maryland
Buffalo at BOWLING GREEN
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Nashville -120 at FLORIDA +110
Calgary -121 at WASHINGTON +111
at PITTSBURGH -245 Ottawa +225
Tampa Bay -145 at NY ISLANDERS +135
at BUFFALO -162 Chicago +152
Toronto -170 at DETROIT +158
Las Vegas -108 at CAROLINA -102
at DALLAS -135 Minnesota +125
NFL
Super Bowl – Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New England PK (56½) LA Rams

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

