|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|6
|(204½)
|Memphis
|Boston
|13½
|(215½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|Oklahoma City
|5
|(219½)
|at
|MIAMI
|at UTAH
|11½
|(226)
|Atlanta
|at DENVER
|4½
|(225½)
|Houston
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Pennsylvania
|5½
|at
|CORNELL
|Princeton
|1½
|at
|COLUMBIA
|Brown
|2
|at
|DARTMOUTH
|at HARVARD
|1
|Yale
|Davidson
|1½
|at
|ST.
|BONAVENTURE
|Michigan
|4
|at
|IOWA
|N. Kentucky
|2½
|at
|IUPUI
|at GREEN BAY
|7
|Milwaukee
|Wright St
|2
|at
|ILL.-CHICAGO
|at WISCONSIN
|5
|Maryland
|Buffalo
|7½
|at
|BOWLING
|GREEN
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Nashville
|-120
|at
|FLORIDA
|+110
|Calgary
|-121
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+111
|at PITTSBURGH
|-245
|Ottawa
|+225
|Tampa Bay
|-145
|at
|NY
|ISLANDERS
|+135
|at BUFFALO
|-162
|Chicago
|+152
|Toronto
|-170
|at
|DETROIT
|+158
|Las Vegas
|-108
|at
|CAROLINA
|-102
|at DALLAS
|-135
|Minnesota
|+125
|NFL
|Super Bowl – Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New England
|PK
|2½
|(56½)
|LA
|Rams
