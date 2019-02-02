Listen Live Sports

February 2, 2019 5:15 pm
 
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Memphis
at BOSTON 3 (227) Oklahoma City
at TORONTO 10 (229½) LA Clippers
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at CLEMSON 14½ Wake Forest
at PURDUE 12½ Minnesota
at VILLANOVA 11½ Georgetown
at CREIGHTON 6 Xavier
at IUPUI PK Wright St
at UCONN 13 East Carolina
Stanford 5 at CALIFORNIA
N. Kentucky at ILL.-CHICAGO
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -116 Boston +106
at MONTREAL -160 Edmonton +150
Calgary -114 at CAROLINA +104
NFL
Super Bowl – Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New England PK (56½) LA Rams

Pregame.com

