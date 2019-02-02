|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at BOSTON
|3
|(227)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at TORONTO
|10
|(229½)
|LA
|Clippers
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEMSON
|14½
|Wake
|Forest
|at PURDUE
|12½
|Minnesota
|at VILLANOVA
|11½
|Georgetown
|at CREIGHTON
|6
|Xavier
|at IUPUI
|PK
|Wright
|St
|at UCONN
|13
|East
|Carolina
|Stanford
|5
|at
|CALIFORNIA
|N. Kentucky
|4½
|at
|ILL.-CHICAGO
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-116
|Boston
|+106
|at MONTREAL
|-160
|Edmonton
|+150
|Calgary
|-114
|at
|CAROLINA
|+104
|NFL
|Super Bowl – Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New England
|PK
|2½
|(56½)
|LA
|Rams
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
