Pregame.com Line

February 4, 2019 11:23 am
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver (209½) at DETROIT
at WASHINGTON 7 (232½) Atlanta
Milwaukee 7 (230) at BROOKLYN
Indiana 2 (217½) at NEW ORLEANS
Houston 8 (227½) at PHOENIX
San Antonio (229) at SACRAMENTO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at VIRGINIA TECH 5 Louisville
at NORTHWESTERN Penn St
Iowa St at OKLAHOMA
at TEXAS TECH 12 West Virginia
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -160 Vancouver +150
at NY RANGERS -130 Los Angeles +120
at TORONTO -270 Anaheim +240
at DALLAS -185 Arizona +170

