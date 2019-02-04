|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|3½
|(209½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at WASHINGTON
|7
|(232½)
|Atlanta
|Milwaukee
|7
|(230)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|Indiana
|2
|(217½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|Houston
|8
|(227½)
|at
|PHOENIX
|San Antonio
|1½
|(229)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|5
|Louisville
|at NORTHWESTERN
|3½
|Penn
|St
|Iowa St
|2½
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|at TEXAS TECH
|12
|West
|Virginia
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-160
|Vancouver
|+150
|at NY RANGERS
|-130
|Los
|Angeles
|+120
|at TORONTO
|-270
|Anaheim
|+240
|at DALLAS
|-185
|Arizona
|+170
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.