|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Lakers
|3
|(217)
|at
|INDIANA
|Boston
|12½
|(214½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|Detroit
|2½
|(205)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|10
|(224½)
|Orlando
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4½
|(228)
|Toronto
|Minnesota
|1½
|(203½)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|at PORTLAND
|7½
|(213)
|Miami
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at LA SALLE
|1
|St.
|Joseph’s
|Michigan St
|10
|at
|ILLINOIS
|Pittsburgh
|2½
|at
|WAKE
|FOREST
|at DUKE
|23½
|Boston
|College
|at TOLEDO
|7
|Akron
|at KENT ST
|4½
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|Bowling Green
|4½
|at
|W.
|MICHIGAN
|at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO
|6½
|Drake
|at KENTUCKY
|17
|South
|Carolina
|at N. ILLINOIS
|2
|Ball
|St
|at ILLINOIS ST
|7
|Valparaiso
|at MARQUETTE
|7
|St.
|John’s
|Michigan
|10½
|at
|RUTGERS
|at SYRACUSE
|4
|Florida
|St
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|10
|NC
|State
|at SAINT LOUIS
|1
|Dayton
|at TENNESSEE
|17½
|Missouri
|at KANSAS ST
|1
|Kansas
|at ARKANSAS
|9
|Vanderbilt
|at AUBURN
|8
|Florida
|at FRESNO ST
|1½
|Utah
|St
|San Diego St
|1
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW JERSEY
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Vancouver
|OFF
|at BUFFALO
|-112
|Minnesota
|+102
|at BOSTON
|-155
|NY
|Islanders
|+145
|at FLORIDA
|-115
|St.
|Louis
|+105
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Carolina
|OFF
|at MONTREAL
|OFF
|Anaheim
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-173
|Las
|Vegas
|+161
|at NASHVILLE
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at WINNIPEG
|OFF
|San
|Jose
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|-120
|Columbus
|+110
|at EDMONTON
|-128
|Chicago
|+118
