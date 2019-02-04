NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Lakers 3 (217) at INDIANA Boston 12½ (214½) at CLEVELAND at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) LA Clippers Detroit 2½ (205) at NEW YORK at OKLAHOMA CITY 10 (224½) Orlando at PHILADELPHIA 4½ (228) Toronto Minnesota 1½ (203½) at MEMPHIS at PORTLAND 7½ (213) Miami COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at LA SALLE 1 St. Joseph’s Michigan St 10 at ILLINOIS Pittsburgh 2½ at WAKE FOREST at DUKE 23½ Boston College at TOLEDO 7 Akron at KENT ST 4½ Miami (Ohio) Bowling Green 4½ at W. MICHIGAN at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 6½ Drake at KENTUCKY 17 South Carolina at N. ILLINOIS 2 Ball St at ILLINOIS ST 7 Valparaiso at MARQUETTE 7 St. John’s Michigan 10½ at RUTGERS at SYRACUSE 4 Florida St at NORTH CAROLINA 10 NC State at SAINT LOUIS 1 Dayton at TENNESSEE 17½ Missouri at KANSAS ST 1 Kansas at ARKANSAS 9 Vanderbilt at AUBURN 8 Florida at FRESNO ST 1½ Utah St San Diego St 1 at NEW MEXICO National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY OFF Los Angeles OFF at WASHINGTON OFF Vancouver OFF at BUFFALO -112 Minnesota +102 at BOSTON -155 NY Islanders +145 at FLORIDA -115 St. Louis +105 at PITTSBURGH OFF Carolina OFF at MONTREAL OFF Anaheim OFF at TAMPA BAY -173 Las Vegas +161 at NASHVILLE OFF Arizona OFF at WINNIPEG OFF San Jose OFF at COLORADO -120 Columbus +110 at EDMONTON -128 Chicago +118

