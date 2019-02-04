Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

February 4, 2019 5:29 pm
 
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Lakers 3 (217) at INDIANA
Boston 12½ (214½) at CLEVELAND
at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
Detroit (205) at NEW YORK
at OKLAHOMA CITY 10 (224½) Orlando
at PHILADELPHIA (228) Toronto
Minnesota (203½) at MEMPHIS
at PORTLAND (213) Miami
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at LA SALLE 1 St. Joseph’s
Michigan St 10 at ILLINOIS
Pittsburgh at WAKE FOREST
at DUKE 23½ Boston College
at TOLEDO 7 Akron
at KENT ST Miami (Ohio)
Bowling Green at W. MICHIGAN
at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO Drake
at KENTUCKY 17 South Carolina
at N. ILLINOIS 2 Ball St
at ILLINOIS ST 7 Valparaiso
at MARQUETTE 7 St. John’s
Michigan 10½ at RUTGERS
at SYRACUSE 4 Florida St
at NORTH CAROLINA 10 NC State
at SAINT LOUIS 1 Dayton
at TENNESSEE 17½ Missouri
at KANSAS ST 1 Kansas
at ARKANSAS 9 Vanderbilt
at AUBURN 8 Florida
at FRESNO ST Utah St
San Diego St 1 at NEW MEXICO
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY OFF Los Angeles OFF
at WASHINGTON OFF Vancouver OFF
at BUFFALO -112 Minnesota +102
at BOSTON -155 NY Islanders +145
at FLORIDA -115 St. Louis +105
at PITTSBURGH OFF Carolina OFF
at MONTREAL OFF Anaheim OFF
at TAMPA BAY -173 Las Vegas +161
at NASHVILLE OFF Arizona OFF
at WINNIPEG OFF San Jose OFF
at COLORADO -120 Columbus +110
at EDMONTON -128 Chicago +118

