|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Lakers
|2½
|(216)
|at
|INDIANA
|Boston
|11
|(212)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at CHARLOTTE
|3½
|(222½)
|LA
|Clippers
|Detroit
|4
|(206½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|9½
|(223)
|Orlando
|at PHILADELPHIA
|2½
|(229)
|Toronto
|Minnesota
|1
|(207)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|at PORTLAND
|7
|(212)
|Miami
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at LA SALLE
|1½
|St.
|Joseph’s
|Michigan St
|10
|at
|ILLINOIS
|Pittsburgh
|3
|at
|WAKE
|FOREST
|at DUKE
|23½
|Boston
|College
|at TOLEDO
|7
|Akron
|at KENT ST
|4
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|Bowling Green
|5½
|at
|W.
|MICHIGAN
|at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO
|7
|Drake
|at KENTUCKY
|15½
|South
|Carolina
|at N. ILLINOIS
|2½
|Ball
|St
|at ILLINOIS ST
|7
|Valparaiso
|at MARQUETTE
|6½
|St.
|John’s
|Michigan
|9½
|at
|RUTGERS
|at SYRACUSE
|2½
|Florida
|St
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|10½
|NC
|State
|Dayton
|2
|at
|SAINT
|LOUIS
|at TENNESSEE
|18
|Missouri
|at KANSAS ST
|2½
|Kansas
|at ARKANSAS
|8
|Vanderbilt
|at AUBURN
|8
|Florida
|at FRESNO ST
|2
|Utah
|St
|San Diego St
|2
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW JERSEY
|-145
|Los
|Angeles
|+135
|at WASHINGTON
|-215
|Vancouver
|+195
|at BUFFALO
|-105
|Minnesota
|-105
|at BOSTON
|-155
|NY
|Islanders
|+145
|St. Louis
|-116
|at
|FLORIDA
|+106
|at PITTSBURGH
|-156
|Carolina
|+146
|at MONTREAL
|-215
|Anaheim
|+195
|at TAMPA BAY
|-147
|Las
|Vegas
|+137
|at NASHVILLE
|-260
|Arizona
|+230
|at WINNIPEG
|-130
|San
|Jose
|+120
|at COLORADO
|-119
|Columbus
|+109
|at EDMONTON
|-135
|Chicago
|+125
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.