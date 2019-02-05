Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

February 5, 2019 11:23 am
 
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Lakers (216) at INDIANA
Boston 11 (212) at CLEVELAND
at CHARLOTTE (222½) LA Clippers
Detroit 4 (206½) at NEW YORK
at OKLAHOMA CITY (223) Orlando
at PHILADELPHIA (229) Toronto
Minnesota 1 (207) at MEMPHIS
at PORTLAND 7 (212) Miami
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at LA SALLE St. Joseph’s
Michigan St 10 at ILLINOIS
Pittsburgh 3 at WAKE FOREST
at DUKE 23½ Boston College
at TOLEDO 7 Akron
at KENT ST 4 Miami (Ohio)
Bowling Green at W. MICHIGAN
at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 7 Drake
at KENTUCKY 15½ South Carolina
at N. ILLINOIS Ball St
at ILLINOIS ST 7 Valparaiso
at MARQUETTE St. John’s
Michigan at RUTGERS
at SYRACUSE Florida St
at NORTH CAROLINA 10½ NC State
Dayton 2 at SAINT LOUIS
at TENNESSEE 18 Missouri
at KANSAS ST Kansas
at ARKANSAS 8 Vanderbilt
at AUBURN 8 Florida
at FRESNO ST 2 Utah St
San Diego St 2 at NEW MEXICO
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY -145 Los Angeles +135
at WASHINGTON -215 Vancouver +195
at BUFFALO -105 Minnesota -105
at BOSTON -155 NY Islanders +145
St. Louis -116 at FLORIDA +106
at PITTSBURGH -156 Carolina +146
at MONTREAL -215 Anaheim +195
at TAMPA BAY -147 Las Vegas +137
at NASHVILLE -260 Arizona +230
at WINNIPEG -130 San Jose +120
at COLORADO -119 Columbus +109
at EDMONTON -135 Chicago +125

