Pregame.com Line

February 8, 2019
 
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (229) Denver
at WASHINGTON (220½) Cleveland
at DETROIT (206½) New York
at BROOKLYN (224½) Chicago
Milwaukee (222½) at DALLAS
Golden State 15 (231½) at PHOENIX
at NEW ORLEANS (231) Minnesota
at SACRAMENTO 3 (217) Miami
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Saint Louis at ST. JOSEPH’S
at YALE 8 Princeton
at BROWN 1 Pennsylvania
at HARVARD 10 Columbia
at DARTMOUTH Cornell
at LOUISIANA-MONROE PK Georgia Southern
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 1 Georgia St
at AKRON 4 Kent St
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -110 at NY RANGERS +100

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

