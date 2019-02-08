NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ (229) Denver at WASHINGTON 9½ (220½) Cleveland at DETROIT 8½ (206½) New York at BROOKLYN 8½ (224½) Chicago Milwaukee 7½ (222½) at DALLAS Golden State 15 (231½) at PHOENIX at NEW ORLEANS 6½ (231) Minnesota at SACRAMENTO 3 (217) Miami COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Saint Louis 2½ at ST. JOSEPH’S at YALE 8 Princeton at BROWN 1 Pennsylvania at HARVARD 10 Columbia at DARTMOUTH 3½ Cornell at LOUISIANA-MONROE PK Georgia Southern at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 1 Georgia St at AKRON 4 Kent St National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -110 at NY RANGERS +100

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.