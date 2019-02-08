|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4½
|(229)
|Denver
|at WASHINGTON
|9½
|(220½)
|Cleveland
|at DETROIT
|8½
|(206½)
|New
|York
|at BROOKLYN
|8½
|(224½)
|Chicago
|Milwaukee
|7½
|(222½)
|at
|DALLAS
|Golden State
|15
|(231½)
|at
|PHOENIX
|at NEW ORLEANS
|6½
|(231)
|Minnesota
|at SACRAMENTO
|3
|(217)
|Miami
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Saint Louis
|2½
|at
|ST.
|JOSEPH’S
|at YALE
|8
|Princeton
|at BROWN
|1
|Pennsylvania
|at HARVARD
|10
|Columbia
|at DARTMOUTH
|3½
|Cornell
|at LOUISIANA-MONROE
|PK
|Georgia
|Southern
|at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
|1
|Georgia
|St
|at AKRON
|4
|Kent
|St
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-110
|at
|NY
|RANGERS
|+100
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.