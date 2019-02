By The Associated Press

NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at UTAH 6½ (221½) San Antonio at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Cleveland at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Toronto Charlotte 2½ (229½) at ATLANTA at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) New Orleans at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Washington at BOSTON 11½ (226½) LA Clippers at HOUSTON 1½ (235½) Oklahoma City at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Orlando COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TULSA PK Temple at KANSAS 12 Oklahoma St at MICHIGAN 6 Wisconsin at CLEMSON 2½ Virginia Tech at NORTH CAROLINA 16 Miami at ST. JOHN’S 7 Providence at BALL ST 13 W. Michigan at GEORGETOWN 2 Butler at IUPUI 5½ Ill.-Chicago Mississippi 2½ at GEORGIA Davidson 5 at UMASS Kentucky 4 at MISSISSIPPI ST at LSU 1½ Auburn Colorado St 4½ at WYOMING at E. MICHIGAN 3 N. Illinois at MIAMI (OHIO) 5½ Ohio at IOWA ST 9½ TCU at TOWSON 3 James Madison Va Commonwealth 2½ at ST. BONAVENTURE at SYRACUSE 11 Boston College at MICHIGAN ST 14 Minnesota NC State 3 at PITTSBURGH Duquesne 1 at FORDHAM at BOISE ST 19 San Jose St at MARQUETTE 1½ Villanova at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 4½ Appalachian St at TROY OFF Arkansas St at CLEVELAND ST 1 Milwaukee at SOUTH CAROLINA 1½ Arkansas at BUFFALO 16 Cent. Michigan at HOFSTRA 11½ William & Mary at FLORIDA ST 2½ Louisville at UTSA 6½ FAU Coll. Of Charleston 4½ at DREXEL San Diego 1½ at PEPPERDINE at TENNESSEE 11 Florida at ILLINOIS 6½ Rutgers at NORTHEASTERN 17 Elon at RHODE ISLAND 2 Dayton Texas Tech 1 at OKLAHOMA at SOUTH ALABAMA 3 UALR at UCLA 4 Utah at TEXAS STATE 6 Coastal Carolina at SOUTHERN MISS 3 Louisiana Tech Fresno St 1 at UNLV at OREGON ST 14 California at NEVADA 20½ New Mexico at DRAKE 6 N. Iowa at NORTH TEXAS 2½ W Kentucky at BOWLING GREEN PK Toledo Green Bay 1 at YOUNGSTOWN ST at BROWN OFF Princeton at BAYLOR 3½ Kansas St at MISSOURI 3 Texas A&M at RICHMOND 7 George Washington at VIRGINIA 2½ Duke at YALE OFF Pennsylvania at HARVARD OFF Cornell at DARTMOUTH OFF Columbia at WRIGHT ST 11½ Detroit at N. KENTUCKY 11½ Oakland Old Dominion 8 at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at DELAWARE 4 UNC-Wilmington at ARIZONA 13 Washington St at BRADLEY 2 Indiana St at S. ILLINOIS 7½ Evansville Cal St.-Fullerton 5½ at UC RIVERSIDE at XAVIER 4½ Depaul at UAB 10½ Charlotte at WICHITA ST 14 Tulane Marshall 1½ at RICE at SETON HALL 3 Creighton Texas 3½ at WEST VIRGINIA at PURDUE 10 Nebraska Alabama 2 at VANDERBILT at UTEP PK FIU at BYU 12 Pacific Long Beach St 4 at CAL POLY Utah St 5 at SAN DIEGO ST Loyola Marymount 8½ at PORTLAND at UC IRVINE 7½ Hawaii at ARIZONA ST PK Washington at SOUTHERN CAL 5 Colorado at GONZAGA 16½ Saint Mary’s CA at UC SANTA BARBARA 8 Uc Davis at SAN FRANCISCO 13½ Santa Clara National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA OFF Anaheim OFF at BOSTON -230 Los Angeles +210 at NEW JERSEY OFF Minnesota OFF at NY ISLANDERS -139 Colorado +129 at BUFFALO OFF Detroit OFF at OTTAWA OFF Winnipeg OFF at ST. LOUIS -105 Nashville -105 Dallas -129 at ARIZONA +119 San Jose -149 at EDMONTON +139 at WASHINGTON -164 Florida +154 at TAMPA BAY OFF Pittsburgh OFF Toronto -121 at MONTREAL +111 Calgary -155 at VANCOUVER +145 at LAS VEGAS -160 Columbus +150

