|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7
|(234)
|LA
|Lakers
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|Orlando
|1
|(224)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at GOLDEN STATE
|14½
|(222)
|Miami
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|2
|Ohio
|State
|at GEORGE MASON
|8
|La
|Salle
|at SMU
|PK
|UCF
|at MEMPHIS
|7
|UCONN
|at HOUSTON
|5
|Cincinnati
|Loyola of Chicago
|2½
|at
|VALPARAISO
|at MISSOURI ST
|5½
|Illinois
|St
|at SOUTH FLORIDA
|13
|East
|Carolina
|at NOTRE DAME
|5½
|Georgia
|Tech
|at IOWA
|7½
|Northwestern
|at OREGON
|7½
|Stanford
|at IONA
|8
|Niagara
|at ST. PETER’S
|PK
|Canisius
|at SOUTH DAKOTA
|8
|Oral
|Roberts
|at RIDER
|6
|Siena
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NASHVILLE
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|-138
|at
|BUFFALO
|+128
|at BOSTON
|-185
|Colorado
|+170
|Carolina
|-133
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+123
|at NY ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at FLORIDA
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at NY RANGERS
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
