The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

February 9, 2019 5:20 pm
 
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Portland
at PHILADELPHIA 7 (234) LA Lakers
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Phoenix
Orlando 1 (224) at ATLANTA
at GOLDEN STATE 14½ (222) Miami
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 2 Ohio State
at GEORGE MASON 8 La Salle
at SMU PK UCF
at MEMPHIS 7 UCONN
at HOUSTON 5 Cincinnati
Loyola of Chicago at VALPARAISO
at MISSOURI ST Illinois St
at SOUTH FLORIDA 13 East Carolina
at NOTRE DAME Georgia Tech
at IOWA Northwestern
at OREGON Stanford
at IONA 8 Niagara
at ST. PETER’S PK Canisius
at SOUTH DAKOTA 8 Oral Roberts
at RIDER 6 Siena
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NASHVILLE OFF St. Louis OFF
at CHICAGO OFF Detroit OFF
Winnipeg -138 at BUFFALO +128
at BOSTON -185 Colorado +170
Carolina -133 at NEW JERSEY +123
at NY ISLANDERS OFF Minnesota OFF
at FLORIDA OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at NY RANGERS OFF Toronto OFF

